Asylum seeker linked to seven city burglaries

A teenage asylum seeker arrested for an alleged burglary has been forensically linked to six other break-ins across Belfast.

Medoune Diakhate appeared before the city’s magistrates court on Friday accused of stealing games consoles, electrical items and cash from the homes targeted.

The 18-year-old Gambian national was refused bail due to the risk of re-offending.

Diakhate, with an address at University Street in Belfast, is charged with seven burglaries carried out between July and October.

He faces further counts of possessing an article for use in burglary or theft, a blue multi-tool, and resisting police.

Opposing his release, a detective constable said Diakhate was first arrested on August 20.

The detective added that Diakhate was in the UK illegally.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Diakhate in custody to appear again on January 11.