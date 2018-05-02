At last ... Da from Give My Head Peace behind bars

Blame Game host and stand-up comedian Tim McGarry has had a spell behind bars – watching inmates perform a ‘Give My Head Peace’ sketch and meeting staff at Maghaberry Prison near Lisburn.

The Hole in the Wall Gang’s ‘Da’ was also introduced to health care workers and representatives of the Quakers who provide valuable support services for vulnerable prisoners through the Donard Centre at the prison on Tuesday.

Tim McGarry (left) with the cast of Give My Head Peace

Mr McGarry said: “There are certain groups of prisoners who have mental health issues, or are vulnerable, and they are brought into various groups for counselling. Through the counselling they engage in some drama and some of the guys wanted to do a bit using the Give My Head Peace scripts.

“Somebody who was working with the prisoners just asked if I would like to come and have a look at them, so I went along to look at the sketch they did and really enjoyed it. It was great.

“The atmosphere was surprisingly relaxed. Yes, it’s still a prison and there are the bars and gates and passes and all sorts of things, but I have to say the atmosphere was very friendly. I got a warm welcome, not just from the prisoners, but from the staff as well. The prisoners were great and the craic was good.

“They did a great sketch and then I said a few words and got a tour of the jail. I was very happy to do it.

“We all have perceptions of jail and let’s be honest, these guys aren’t in there because they didn’t say their prayers at night, but at the same time, everybody deserves a second chance.

“A lot of these prisoners are vulnerable and have backgrounds where there is drug abuse and mental health issues.”

Asked if he had any plans to perform a stand-up gig in the prison, he quipped: “Well, I’ve always liked playing to a captive audience.

“Seriously though, the vast majority of people do deserve and need to be rehabilitated, and what we want as a society if for people not to offend again, for people who when they come out of jail to stay out of jail. So helping them, whether it’s through drama or getting them to work in the kitchens or whatever, has got to be a good thing.”

Commenting on whether any of the performers on stage at Maghaberry had the talent to become the next big thing in comedy, he said: “Yes, so I hope they stay banged up for a long time.”

A spokesman for the NI Prison Service thanked Mr McGarry for his visit.

“The NIPS works to reduce offending by challenging those in our care, and supporting them to change, and this includes guiding them towards a better road to take when they are released,” he said.

“Prisoners are also encouraged to engage in the opportunities available for self-development through education and vocational classes, combined with bespoke learning interventions which are designed to identify causes of offending behaviour and provide tailored training to negate these.”