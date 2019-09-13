At least two hedgehogs suffer petrol bomb burns during N.I. riot

At least two hedgehogs suffered burns following the rioting in a Northern Ireland housing estate earlier this week.

Niamh McManus, of Foyle Wildlife Rescue, an independent animal hospital, said she treated two of the indigenous mammals after 40 petrol bombs were thrown at police in the Creggan estate in Londonderry on Monday night.

A petrol bomb is hurled at a P.S.N.I. vehicle in Creggan in 2018. Inset: a hedgehog (File Image).

"I doubt it was intentional to hurt the wildlife, but nothing good comes of that sort of carry on for anyone involved," said Ms. McManus on one of Foyle Wildlife Rescue's social media channels.

"Maybe one day we will move past this nonsense. I hope I live to see it, for the last time," she said.

Ms. McManus said she treated two animals for petrol bomb burns.