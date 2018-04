An ATM with a substantial sum of money has been stolen during a burglary at a shop in Co Down.

A safe was also taken from the premises on Crossgar Road in Ballynahinch around 4.30am on Tuesday.

Detectives in Newry have appealed for information about the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Crossgar Road area to contact detectives.”