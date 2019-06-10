ATM skimming device spotted by ‘eagle-eyed’ shoppers, say PSNI

An ATM “skimming scam has been foiled” in Co Down thanks to “eagle-eyed members of the public”, the PSNI have said.

PSNI Bangor posted a photograph of a skimming device spotted at an ATM at Tescos Springhill.

“This unassuming little device will steal your card details and fraudulent purchases will follow,” PSNI Bangor said.

“This device was taken from the right side ATM at Tescos Springhill and we would urge anyone that has used this machine in the last few day’s to check with their bank for any suspicious activity on their account.”

The PSNI spokesperson continued: “If you have seen any suspicious activity at this machine over the past number of days please contact police on 101 quoting serial number 1232 of 09/06/2019.

“If anything looks suspicious on an ATM do not use it. Report it to police on 101 and inform the relevant bank.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to extend a big thanks to the couple that reported this.

“They have saved a lot of people the grief of being scammed and have deprived organised criminals of a big payday.”