ATM thieves cut wires and disabled CCTV

Thieves cut electrical wires, ripped out CCTV and cut holes in the roof of a shop in Mayobridge, Co Down before smashing open an ATM and stealing thousands in cash, police in Newry say.

A police spokesperson said yesterday: “Police in Newry are investigating a burglary which took place at Costcutters in Mayobridge.

Image posted by Newry PSNI after the ATM theft in Mayobridge

“This happened overnight, we believe some time between 3am and 4am.

“The suspects have cut electric wires on the street, knocking out the lights. They have ripped out cctv. They have cut holes in the roof of the store.”

The PSNI spokesperson continued: “Once inside, they have smashed open the ATM and at this stage we believe approximately £17500 was taken before they fled.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact us on 101 and quote reference 178 of 12/04/2018 or alternatively contact crimestoppers on 0800555111.

“We would be keen on anyone who may have driven past this shop during the night and have a dashcam in their car to contact us.”