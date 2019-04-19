ATM thieves strike yet again in NI

Brazen thieves have carried out yet another raid on a cash machine in Northern Ireland.

The latest incident happened in the Tesco in Crumlin, Co Antrim overnight.

A burnt out tractor at the scene of another ATM robbery in Crumlin, Co Antrim

Pictures from the scene showed a digger on fire outside the supermarket.

It is understood to be tenth such attack in the Province this year, and police have previously said they believe several criminal gangs could be responsible.

It comes after a digger was used to rip a cash machine from premises in Bushmills on Tuesday.

More to follow.