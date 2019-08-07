Attack at Co Down property not connected to earlier arson, say police

Police investigating criminal damage at a house in Bangor overnight say the attack is not thought to be linked to an earlier arson attack in the same street.

Eight windows at the property in Ballynoe Gardens were smashed in the incident, which occurred shortly before 12:30am.

Three individuals wearing hooded tops were observed running from the scene, police said.

On Monday night a car and a van parked in the same street were set on fire and destroyed. But the PSNI do not believe the two incidents are linked.

Police officers investigating both incidents have appealed for witnesses to come forward.