Police are investigating an attack on a house in Carrick last night, Wednesday July 17.

A window was broken and paint thrown at a property in Sunnylands Grove.

The incident occurred at around 11.55pm.

Police say that four males may have been involved and they are treating the incident as a “sectarian hate crime”.

If anyone can assist PSNI inquiries, they should call 101, quoting reference 2180 17/07/19.