Attack on Romanian men condemned

SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland has condemned a vicious attack on a group of five Romanian men after a gang of men forced their way into a property in Monkstown.

A number of males forced their way into a property in the Hollybank Drive area at around 8:20pm yesterday and assaulted the occupants.

The victims sustained a number of injuries and one man had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Cllr McClelland said: “Under no uncertain terms can such a brutal attack be justified. There is no place for violence in our society, and those who are responsible for this assault must face the full force of the law.

“I would appeal to anyone with information relating to the attack to contact police on 101.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.