Attackers will not intimidate Sinn Fein: McDonald

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has warned dissident republicans behind an attack on Gerry Adams’ home that her party will not be intimidated.

Mrs McDonald said senior party members were reviewing their security in the wake of Friday night’s incidents at the west Belfast homes of Mr Adams and fellow high-profile Sinn Fein figure Bobby Storey.

Police have said explosive devices thrown at both men’s homes were industrial-type fireworks with the capacity to cause serious injury.

A car on the driveway of Mr Adams’ property was significantly damaged in the blast.

Mrs McDonald was in Belfast on Monday to attend a rally in the west of the city to demonstrate support for her two party colleagues.

“We are not going to be intimidated,” she said.

“If that is the rouse here, if that’s the strategy here that will fail. We will not be put off our task, we will not be bullied, we will not be intimidated and, more importantly, communities right across the north of Ireland and beyond will not be bullied or intimidated either.”

She added: “The police and ourselves share the same analysis on these events. It is the work of violence dissidents who wish to destabilise and go against the democratic wishes of the majority for peace and for advancement.”

Asked whether members would be reviewing their security, Mrs McDonald replied: “It is only sensible given there has been an attack on Gerry and Bobby Storey that people would be sensible about their personal security.”

On Saturday, Mr Adams urged those behind the attack to meet with him to explain their rationale.

Addressing a rally on the site of the old Andersonstown police station on Monday night, Mrs McDonald said it is “important to state that the attacks on the people of the Bogside, the Fountain, in Portadown and the Short Strand are also wrong and a measure of the failure of those behind them,” and added: “The sectarian attacks that we have seen in recent days were disgraceful. Those involved have no right to claim to be Irish republicans because, in their sectarianism and their anti-social activities they are the very opposite of republicanism.

“The only war these people are waging is a war against their own people and against their own communities.”