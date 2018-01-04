Attacks in which man died not linked to terrorism

A series of attacks in Ireland which left one man dead and two others injured has not been linked to terrorism.

As detectives continued to question a teenage suspect over the random killing and assaults in Dundalk, Co Louth on Wednesday morning they said no terrorist link has been established.

The arrested man, aged 18 and from Egypt, was being interviewed while gardai liaise with counterparts in the UK and Cairo in a bid to establish the man’s background.

“An Garda Siochana extends its sympathies to the families of the deceased person and our thoughts are with those injured,” the force said in a statement.

“An Garda Siochana is currently liaising closely with our security and law enforcement partners worldwide to share and assess any relevant intelligence and its potential impact on the current investigation.

“At this time, we can find no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist-related.”

Following the man’s arrest gardai said a number of lines of inquiry into the motive for the attacks were being investigated, including terrorism.