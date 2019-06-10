Attacks on family homes across NI peace line 'sectarian'

Calls have been made for an end to sectarian attacks after missiles were thrown across a NI peace line.

A number of missiles were thrown across the peace line in Portadown from a loyalist bonfire at the weekend, Sinn Fein has claimed.

Missiles thrown over peace line

Portadown Cllr Paul Duffy condemned the 'sectarian attacks' on family homes in Obins Drive.

He said: “The attacks appear to have been launched from the loyalist bonfire site on the other side of the peace wall.

“I would call on those with influence in the Unionist Community to help bring these sectarian attacks to an end.”