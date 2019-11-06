Attempted abduction of young NI girl by man who covered face with hoodie

The PSNI is hunting a man after they received a report of a suspicious approach involving a young girl on Monday.

A teenage girl was approached by the man while she was walking in the Robinson Road area of Bangor at 6:20pm on Monday November 4.

The alleged attempted abduction occurred on Monday.

The man is alleged to have approached the girl at the junction of East Circular Road to ask her if she wanted a lift but despite declining the offer the man made a second attempt but this time the girl ran off.

The police do not know which direction the man made off following the incident.

"The man is described as wearing a dark hooded top covering his face, dark coloured jogging style bottoms and dark coloured trainers," said the PSNI.

"It is believed the man had his face covered during the incident.

"If you were in the area around that time on Monday and saw any suspicious activity, please get in touch."

The PSNI added: "If you have information about this incident please do not comment below but ring the non-emergency number 101 and pass the information to investigating officers quoting reference number 1877 of 04/11/19.

"Or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."