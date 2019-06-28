Attempted hijacking: Masked men target van driver

Detectives investigating the attempted hijacking of a van in Londonderry have appealed for witnesses come forward.

The incident occurred in the Westland Street area of the city at around 1:30pm yesterday.

Detective Constable Adam Beckett said: “The driver of a Renault Trafic van was approached by three masked men who demanded the driver take the vehicle to a different location.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1000 of 27/06/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.