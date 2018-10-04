Attempted murder accused back in America

Prosecutors are still awaiting to receive “quite a lot of evidence” in the case of an American man accused of attempting to murder three men in County Antrim while on honeymoon, a court heard on Thursday of last week.

Nicholas Keith Warner (31) from Summerville in South Carolina, had his bail varied last month to allow him to return home.

Last month, at Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he could vary bail but that Warner could only leave once £4,000 had been lodged.

Warner was also told to surrender his passport when he returned to the USA.

At the latest hearing in connection with the case, back in Ballymena on Thursday, October 4, a defence lawyer said his client, who is an electrical engineer, is now back in America and was excused from having to attend court.

Warner was recently charged after three men, one aged in his 60s and the others in their 30s, were stabbed in a disturbance outside a bar in Ballycarry on August 11 this year.

The accused faces six charges, including three attempted murder charges, possessing a knife, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing affray.

At a previous court hearing, a lawyer for Warner said that while his client admits having a knife he will argue he acted in self-defence after being attacked.

At Thursday of last week’s court, a prosecution lawyer said there was “quite a lot of evidence outstanding” in the case including 999 and interview transcripts.

Medical notes regarding Mr Warner, who previously appeared at court using crutches after sustaining a broken leg in the Ballycarry incident, have also still to be received by prosecutors, the prosecution lawyer told the court.

The case was adjourned for eight weeks until late November and District Judge Broderick said the accused did not need to attend on that date.