Attempted murder accused refused bail

A woman was remanded into custody today accused of trying to stab her partner to death in Belfast.

Claire Poots, 28, appeared before the city’s Magistrates’ Court on a charge of attempted murder.

Police said the alleged victim sustained multiple wounds to his head and body at a location on Monday.

Poots, of Glencolin Avenue in Belfast, was brought into the dock in handcuffs. She spoke only to confirm that she understood the charge against her.

Opposing bail, a detective claimed the incident involved the use of a knife, and described the injured man as vulnerable.

“The level of violence displayed is of grave concern to police,” she said.

“The injured party sustained multiple stab wounds – to the head, two wounds to the arm and three to the leg.”

According to the detective efforts to get the man to recall details of the suspected domestic incident are continuing.

Concerns were also raised about a witness who lives close to the scene of the alleged attack.

Defence counsel Kelly Doherty argued that Poots could be released to live at a family address in the Moira area, with a ban imposed on her entering Belfast.

But District Judge Mark McGarrity refused bail, citing the potential risk of re-offending.

He remanded Poots in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.