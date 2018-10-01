Axe-wielding thieves break into priest’s home

A priest woke to find a gang of men armed with an axe had broken into his home in Belfast, a Sinn Fein representative has said.

Councillor Ryan Murphy has said he is relieved no one was hurt during the raid on the home of a priest at St Vincent de Paul Church in the Ligoneil area around 2am this morning.

He said the men made off after being disturbed by the priest, who had wakened during the break in.

“The thieves stole car keys for the priest’s vehicle and a minibus used by the local community and a sum of money,” Councillor Murphy said.

“This was a terrifying incident for the priest and I’m relieved that he wasn’t hurt in the incident.

“Breaking into someone’s home is always traumatic for the victim but is even more shameful that anyone would break into an amenity widely used by the local community.”

The SF representative appealing to anyone with information to contact police.