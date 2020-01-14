Baby escapes injury after pipe bomb-type devices discovered outside home

A young baby and three adults have escaped injury after pipe bomb type devices were found outside their home.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an incident at a house in Monagh Drive in west Belfast - in the early hours of this morning.

Monagh Drive - Google maps

A PSNI spokesman said the occupants of the property reported hearing two bangs outside the rear of the property around 12.50am.

Police and ATO attended the scene and the remnants of what are believed to be two pipe bomb type devices have been removed for further examination.

The PSNI spokesman added that 'thankfully the occupants of the property, an adult female, two adult males and a young baby, were not injured'.

There was no damage caused to the property as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “We are working to establish a motive for this incident and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 49 14/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”