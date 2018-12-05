Baby sex case adjourned

The case against a man accused of sexually assaulting a weeks-old baby in Northern Ireland has been adjourned until January 2.

The infant had been in intensive care in hospital.

A 25-year-old man was originally charged at Armagh Magistrates’ Court with sexually assaulting a child and grievous bodily harm following an alleged incident on September 29.

The case was mentioned briefly before district judge Eamonn King at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning and the accused appeared via video-link from Maghaberry high-security prison.

A lawyer for the prosecution successfully sought a four-week adjournment.