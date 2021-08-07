Bail for man accused of instigating rioting in Belfast in which 14 police officers were injured

A car exploded after being hijacked and set on fire by loyalists in the Tigers Bay area of Belfast earlier this year

James Edwards is accused of pushing a burning vehicle at PSNI lines and striking a police dog with a bottle close to his North Queen Street home on April 9 this year.

Prosecutors claim the 30-year-old also hurled masonry and petrol bombs during the disorder.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan indicated yesterday that he can be released from custody on conditions which include a ban on returning to the area.

Edwards faces charges of riotous assembly, throwing a petrol bomb, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to police with intent, and possessing a prohibited weapon - namely CS spray.

Violence flared as part of a sustained period of unrest over consecutive nights across the city and other parts of Northern Ireland.

Police were deployed to the area following an exchange of missiles at an interface with Duncairn Gardens.

The court heard members of the force were then attacked with heavy stones, paint and petrol bombs, debris and roof tiles ripped from properties.

Based on evidence gathering footage, Edwards allegedly played an active role in the trouble which lasted for several hours.

He broke up masonry and launched it at police lines, as well as targeting officers with a burning bin, according to the prosecution.

It was claimed that he also threw a bottle which struck a PSNI dog, filled a box with slates removed from a nearby roof and hurled them towards members of the force.

A Crown lawyer contended the footage shows Edwards involved in pushing a burning vehicle towards police lines and using CS spray to attack officers.

Sir Declan was told the defendant is believed to be “central to the orchestration of the violence”.

Fourteen officers were injured during the disorder at North Queen Street, the court heard.

During interviews Edwards accepted being in the footage, stating that he was “ashamed” of his actions.

He claimed to have bought what he believed to be sleeping tablets on the street before the disorder, only to discover they were Xanax pills which may have contributed to his behaviour.

Despite some admissions, he denied targeting police with the vehicle and claimed he intended to drive it away from homes in the area.

In court yesterday prosecution counsel said police are to carry out checks on a proposed bail address in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

Edwards is to abide by an exclusion zone, curfew and electronic monitoring under the conditions outlined.

Subject to the address being approved, Sir Declan confirmed: “He will be admitted to bail on those terms.”

