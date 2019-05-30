Bail refused for man accused of ‘frenzied’ knife attack in city

A man was stabbed nine times during a “frenzied” attack in Belfast before the suspected knife was thrown into the River Lagan, the High Court heard.

Prosecutors claimed CCTV footage showed 25-year-old Brian Kelly trying to hold onto the blade as a co-accused took it from his grasp.

Kelly, with an address at Connsbrook Avenue, denies a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on August 22 last year.

Street fighting was said to have broken out in the Laganbank Road area after men had attempted to force their way into a nearby flat.

A Crown lawyer alleged that mobile phone recordings by a member of the public depicted Brian Kelly repeatedly stab and kick the victim on the ground.

She contended that CCTV images from the same night also showed him in possession of a knife.

A co-accused can allegedly be seen to take the blade and throw it into the River Lagan.

The prosecution argued that Brian Kelly is forensically linked through blood found on his footwear.

Judge Grant heard the victim sustained nine stab wounds, including a punctured lung.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor claimed the alleged knifing showed the accused poses a risk to the public.

Kelly Doherty, defending, argued Kelly should be released based on the nine months he has spent behind bars.

Refusing bail, Judge Grant said “if proven it was undoubtedly a very serious attack”.