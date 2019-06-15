Balaclava wearing gunman fails to stick up shop; three arrests

Three people have been arrested after a balaclava-wearing gunman made an unsuccessful attempt to stick up a shop in the centre of Belfast on Friday.

Two men, aged 52 and 61, and a woman, aged 51, were arrested in connection with the incident in Castle Street yesterday afternoon.

They were taken to Musgrave for questioning.

It was reported to police that around 5.40 p.m. a man wearing a balaclava entered the shop with a suspected firearm, demanded cash from staff, but then left when the workers refused to surrender any takings.

He escaped in the direction of Chapel Lane.

The PSNI has asked anyone who was in the busy Castle Street area between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Firday and noted anything suspicious to ring the non-emergency number 101 and quote the police serial number 1449 for June 14.