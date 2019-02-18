Ballycarry illegal waste business operator given £40k confiscation order

A Ballycarry man was given a £40,000 confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act, at Antrim Crown Court today.

Noel Samuel McAllister (73) of Bentra Road, had pleaded guilty in March 2017 to six breaches of waste management legislation.

Between February and September 2015, Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers investigated the site at Bentra Road. They found that McAllister was operating an illegal waste transfer station, depositing, keeping and burning large quantities of controlled waste as part of his Campbell Skips business.

Controlled waste found on site included concrete, brick, ceramics, plastics, wiring, scrap metal, treated timber, plaster board, clothing, tyres, food and food packaging waste.

McAllister’s £40,000 confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act is for the financial benefit attributed to the running of his illegal waste business at 45 Bentra Road.

He pleaded guilty on March 27 2017 to six charges under the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 with the associated suspended sentences to run concurrently:

Depositing controlled waste 4 (1) (a) - three months prison sentence suspended for three years;

Depositing controlled waste 4 (1) (a) - three months prison sentence suspended for three years;

Keeping controlled waste 4 (1) (b) - three months prison sentence suspended for three years;

Keeping controlled waste 4 (1) (b) - three months prison sentence suspended for three years;

Keeping controlled waste 4 (1) (b) - three months prison sentence suspended for three years;

Treating controlled waste 4 (1) (b) - three months prison sentence suspended for three years.