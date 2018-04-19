Ballymena car dealer given suspended jail term over theft charge

A car dealer was today sentenced at Ballymena Court in a case brought by the Trading Standards Service of the Department for the Economy.

Adrian Hillis (39), who trades from 13 Castle Gardens, Ballymena, having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing, was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for three years for one charge under the Theft Act (Northern Ireland) 1969 and was given a two-year conditional discharge for each of three other charges relating to misleading advertising.

At the previous hearing, the judge advised Mr Hillis to pay back £5,349 he owed to consumers. At the hearing today he repaid £4,520 and the court awarded a compensation order for the balance.

The Trading Standards Service investigation involved four consumer complaints made against Mr Hillis who was already under a suspended sentence for similar offences. One of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which Mr Hillis sold for £1,600 was returned for repair by the purchaser shortly after he bought it. Mr Hillis then sold the van on to another person for £1,800 and failed to return the £1,600 he owed to the original buyer.

Two other complaints related to cars that were advertised for sale on the internet with false descriptions, such as having a new timing belt, a full service history and being in outstanding condition, all of which was found to be untrue.

Angela Gilliland of the Trading Standards Service said: “This is the second time that this car trader has been brought before the courts for offences involving dishonest behaviour towards consumers in relation to the sale of motor vehicles. At court today the judge indicated Mr Hillis has had a very narrow escape from custody and were it not for the fact he had repaid the majority of the money back it could have been a very different outcome.

“This case should serve as a warning to all car dealers in Northern Ireland. Trading Standards Service urges consumers to be vigilant when buying second hand cars. All second hand car dealers must ensure that they give consumers accurate information before a sale. Important information must not be hidden or left out.”

Anyone who believes they have been sold a vehicle and have been misled in any way or they have not been given important information about the vehicle should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262 or log on to www.nidirect.gov.uk/consumerline