Ballymena disorder: These 19 images show the outcome of the carnage in last night's rioting

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 15:23 BST
Properties in Ballymena last night had windows smashed during rioting – and some residents chose to display signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.

Multiple cars were also set on fire as part of blazes set by rioters, including near a car wash and tyre centre off Bridge Street and on Larne Street.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has condemned the violence saying: “The mindless violence witnessed over the past two nights in Ballymena is deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable.

A house in the Clonavon Terrace area of the town, which was vandalised, with a ‘British House Hold’ placard in the window. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

