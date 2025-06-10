Ballymena latest: Hundreds of people gather for second night as riot police deployed
Riot police have been deployed around Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena a day after serious unrest in the area.
Hundreds of people have gathered in the Co Antrim town.
PSNI vehicles have formed barricades on some roads.
It comes after violent disorder on Monday followed an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.
Clonavon Terrace is in the centre of the town, just by the back of the police station.