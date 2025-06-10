'Ballymena Protestant Boys condemn the violence that happened last night' and confirm there won't be another protest tonight

Popular North Antrim flute band, ‘Ballymena Protestant Boys’ have called for a cessation of violence in the town after the disorder last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for calm after serious disorder broke out in the Co Antrim town on Monday night, with masked youths attacking police and properties damaged.

In a statement online Ballymena Protestant Boys said: ‘Last night the band fully supported the peaceful protest which took part in Harryville supporting the family of the victim who was attacked at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I'm sure the family was was overwhelmed with the support they received with everyone showing up’.

They added that: ‘We have to remember, that members of our own community and family members of the band live within the clonovan area.

‘Ballymena Protestant Boys condemn the violence that happened last night throughout clonovan and harryville area

‘We are calling for it to stop.

‘We understand people's frustrations, but we can't have this violence continuing on causing chaos to our own community’.