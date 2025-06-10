'Ballymena Protestant Boys condemn the violence that happened last night' and confirm there won't be another protest tonight
Police have appealed for calm after serious disorder broke out in the Co Antrim town on Monday night, with masked youths attacking police and properties damaged.
In a statement online Ballymena Protestant Boys said: ‘Last night the band fully supported the peaceful protest which took part in Harryville supporting the family of the victim who was attacked at the weekend.
‘I'm sure the family was was overwhelmed with the support they received with everyone showing up’.
They added that: ‘We have to remember, that members of our own community and family members of the band live within the clonovan area.
‘Ballymena Protestant Boys condemn the violence that happened last night throughout clonovan and harryville area
‘We are calling for it to stop.
‘We understand people's frustrations, but we can't have this violence continuing on causing chaos to our own community’.
And when asked on social media if there will be another protest tonight, they insist “no”.