Bangor vigil for teenage victim of ‘vicious assault’

Around 200 people gathered in Bangor last night to express solidarity with the teenage girl who was viciously assaulted in the seaside town on Friday.

There was widespread outrage after video footage of the incident – in which the 16-year-old victim was repeatedly punched and kicked – was posted on social media.

When three people appeared in court yesterday in relation to the attack, Judge Amanda Brady said the high-profile case involved a “prolonged and vicious assault on a defenceless victim on the ground.”

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne said he was “heartened” to see so many people attending last night’s ‘stand up against bullies’ vigil.

“It was great to see the number of people there, to show solidarity with the young girl who was so viciously attacked,” he said.

Two girls, aged 18 and 16, and one boy aged 17 were remanded in custody following the hearing at Downpatrick magistrates’ court.

Mr Dunne said: “People are still shocked, and somewhat angry at what happened but as things settle back down to normality, we will all be working with the agencies, the PSNI and the council, to ensure Bangor remains a safe place for everyone.

“There was a good representation of all age groups, and this was a good example of human nature at its best.”

The invitation to attend last night’s vigil, which was posted on Facebook, said: “Would like to invite the public to Bangor for a stand up against bullies and to show support for [the victim] if everyone could meet and the fountain for 7pm to stand together in unity over the events that shocked lots of communities world wide.

“We understand that [the victim] is still recovering and it’s gonna take a long time to regain confidence to enter the public place where she was horribly attacked let’s all show her we have her back and help her to recover mentally much quicker. So folks let’s take a bit of our personal time this evening thank you and #noroomforbullies.”