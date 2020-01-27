Banned 90mph drink-driver in police chase ‘suffers from PTSD’

A drink-driver pursued at up to 90mph through residential areas is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, a court has heard.

Steven Hastings was given three years probation for what his own lawyer described as “outrageous” behaviour near his home in Co Antrim.

The 40-year-old, of Rossmore Green in Greenisland, is also to be disqualified for a further five years.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra which failed to stop for police on the Old Carrickfergus Road in the early hours of September 14 last year.

Prosecutors said a pursuit began, with Hastings driving at over 90mph on some stretches.

He continued at high speed through residential areas, failing to slow down at junctions and travelling around blind corners.

The episode went on for more than two miles before Hastings stopped the car, got out and tried to make off on foot.

He was arrested a short time later and failed a breath test. Inquiries also confirmed he was banned from driving at the time.

Hastings admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and while disqualified, failing to stop for police, having no MOT certificate and resisting police.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott said: “He accepts his behaviour was outrageous on this occasion.”

According to the lawyer Hastings had reacted to bad news about contact with his child by drinking earlier that day.

“He was emotionally unstable ... and also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder having been subject to a number of paramilitary punishment beatings over the years,” he added.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall pointed out that Hastings was in breach of a previous suspended jail sentence for earlier driving offences.

However, Mr MacDermott argued that imprisonment would not provide the help his client needs for his alcohol and emotional problems.

Deciding there was merit in those submissions, Mrs Bagnall imposed the probation order and driving ban.

She also fined Hastings £100 for having no MOT certificate.