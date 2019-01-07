Banned motorist chased by police gets seven-month sentence

A banned motorist pursued by police as he drove to a community service appointment has been jailed for seven months.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Samuel Todd veered across the road, evading two stinger devices deployed in attempts to stop his van.

A judge told the 33-year-old it was fortunate no-one was killed during the incident.

Todd, of Kellburn Park in Doagh, Co Antrim, admitted driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, having no insurance or vehicle test certificate, and failing to stop for police.

He was spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes Vito on the Upper Hightown Road on the outskirts of north Belfast on October 25 last year.

Prosecutors said the van accelerated away after police signaled for him to stop.

During a 13-minute pursuit the vehicle swerved between lanes, carrying out a number of dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, the court heard.

Stinger devices were laid down twice, but it continued on until finally coming to a halt in the Templepatrick area.

Todd apologised to police who arrested him, telling them he had “a lot of issues going on”.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare said his client experienced difficulties in coping with stressful situations following an unhappy period spent living in Scotland.

“He was terrified of being sent back (there),” counsel submitted.

Todd, who has previous motoring convictions, bought the van with the intention of selling it on, according to Mr O’Hare.

“He made a foolish choice to drive to a community service appointment and police detected him on the way,” the lawyer added.

“Everything happened on the strength of that one wrong decision.”

Citing the circumstances of the case, and Todd’s record, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: “I can see no alternative but immediate custody.”

She imposed four months imprisonment and ordered him to serve a further three months of a previously suspended term for having no insurance.