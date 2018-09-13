‘Barbaric’ shooting in front of two children

A man in his 20s sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs after a shooting in Londonderry last night, police say.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a paramilitary style shooting in Derry/Londonderry last night, Wednesday 12 September.

“It was reported that shortly before 9.25pm three unknown males forced their way into a house in Oakland Park in the Creggan area of the city and shot a 20 year old male who was in the house at the time. The man sustained three gunshot wounds to his legs.”

The spokesperson added: “An adult female and two children who were also in the house at the time were not injured but left shaken by their ordeal.”

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton, Criminal Investigation Branch said: “This was a sickening and brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence. This man’s injuries may well be life-changing.”

He continued: “These attacks are barbaric and are about people cementing their own status and control over communities. Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of others. They have no place in our society and their actions should be condemned by all.” The Detective Superintendent added: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information about this attack to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1272 12/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said: “A man young man has been shot in the legs in Oakland Park estate in Creggan. I utterly condemn this attack.

“These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should pack up and get off the backs of the community.”

He added: “Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the police immediately.”