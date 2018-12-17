Bars went into lockdown amid reports of armed man ‘on the rampage’

Some pubs in a Co Down village went into ‘lock down’ on Saturday night amid reports of an armed man ‘on the rampage’.

Customers at premises in Moira revealed that doors were locked at around 11pm while significant numbers of police swooped into the area.

One customer said: “We were unable to leave the bar. We were told it was for our own safety as there was an armed man on the rampage.”

A PSNI spokesperson said there had been reports of an assault in Main St and a weapon may have been used.

He said: “Police attended a report of an assault close to licenced premises at the Main Street area of Moira on Saturday 15th December shortly before 11:05pm. It is believed that a number of males and females were involved.

“Enquiries are continuing but there were no reports of any serious injuries.

“Police are investigating a report that a weapon may have been used during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to determine what type of weapon was used and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1428 15/12/18.”