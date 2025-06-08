Belfast 5G mast set alight in suspected deliberate attack in Springbank Industrial Estate in Dunmurry
The incident happened in the Springbank Industrial Estate in Dunmurry on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said they received a report shortly after 2.40pm that a 5G mast has been set alight in the area.
"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire," they said.
"Inquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 801 07/06/25."
Sinn Fein West Belfast MP Paul Maskey condemned the incident.
"I want to strongly condemn the latest suspected arson attack on a 5G mast," he said.
"This behaviour is both ludicrous and absolutely nonsensical.
"Just a few weeks ago, Sinn Fein published the results of a survey highlighting widespread mobile signal black spots across the west of the city - some of which are due to damage caused to masts.
"We will continue our efforts to secure better mobile coverage for our communities.
"Those responsible for this disgraceful vandalism must be brought to justice, and I urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the PSNI."