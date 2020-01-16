Belfast £90k drugs arrest: Man ‘struggled’ with suitcase on Lisburn Road

A man struggling with a large suitcase on Belfast’s Lisburn Road on Thursday was arrested after it was discovered the case contained around £90,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis.

PSNI South Belfast posted a picture of the contents on Facebook, saying the 27-year-old also had false identity documents.

The message said: “Just after 10.30am this morning, our District Support Team officers noticed a male struggling to pull a brand new suitcase along the pavement on the Lisburn Road.

“The officers stopped to speak with the man, who produced a number of identity documents under a number of aliases. On further enquiry, approximately 9kg of suspected herbal cannabis worth an estimated £90,000 was located in the suitcase and seized.

“The 27 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and is currently helping with further enquiries.

“If you have any information or concerns about illegal drugs or drug dealing , contact us on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”