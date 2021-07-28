Belfast baby murder investigation - Toddler fighting for life in intensive care as police continue to question 29 year-old woman
The toddler injured in an incident at an address in the Ardoynce area of north Belfast on Tuesday evening is fighting for its life in intensive care.
The child, along with an eight week old baby, were injured in the incident at a residential premises in the Brompton Park area.
The emergency services battled to save the baby but the child was pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed police.
The toddler was rushed to hospital by the emergency services where it continues to battle for its life.
The PSNI confirmed officers arrived at the scene after 8.00pm
Detective Chief Inspector Millar from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Police were called to the house shortly after 8pm last night and discovered the injured baby and another injured child in the house.
"Despite the efforts of the emergency services the baby was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The other young child was taken to hospital and remains in intensive care.
“A 29 year-old woman, who was also in the house, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.
"Our thoughts are with the baby’s family, who are being supported by Family Liaison Officers."
DCI Millar added: “While our investigation is at any early stage I can confirm that at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death.
"I would like to thank the local community for the support that they have provided and would appeal to anyone with any information that can assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1787 27/07/21.”