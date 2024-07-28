Belfast-bound lanes of the M1 re-opened to traffic following 'serious collision'
However, police say the Lisburn-bound lanes remain closed while police are at the scene.
The motorway had been closed in both directions on Sunday morning up until lunchtime.
In a statement earlier this morning, the PSNI said: “The M1 has been closed in both directions.
"City-bound traffic is being diverted at junction 6 (Saintfield Road) and Lisburn bound traffic at between junction 3 (Blacks Road) following a serious collision reported just before 7am this morning.
"The M1 is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”