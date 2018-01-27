Belfast explosion: man re-arrested under Terrorism Act

Police investigating reports of an explosion in east Belfast on Friday night have re-arrested a man under the Terrorism Act.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang in the Fraser Pass area, just off the Ballymacarrett Road, at around 8.15pm.

The Fraser Pass area of east Belfast was cordoned off following a report of an explosion on Friday evening. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident although it has been reported that a shed was destroyed and a window broken.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested early on Saturday morning on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Police remained at the scene for a number of hours today (Saturday) while investigations continued.

Shortly before 5pm on Saturday, the PSNI confirmed that they had re-arrested the man under the Terrorism Act.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Thompson said: “He is currently in custody, assisting us with our enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Ballymacarrett area on Friday night between 7pm and 8.30pm to get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1302 of 26/1/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”