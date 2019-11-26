Belfast mayor John Finucane has been referred to watchdog over indecent behaviour

TUV leader Jim Allister has written to the standards watchdog after Belfast’s Lord Mayor was sanctioned by police for urinating in the street.

John Finucane has apologised after a newspaper report revealed he had been “caught short” in the city centre on June 29 this year.

The Sinn Fein general election candidate for North Belfast said he had “tried to find somewhere as discreet as possible off the main street,” but was approached and spoken to by PSNI officers at the scene.

The indecent behaviour was dealt with by way of Community Resolution notice – used to dispose of minor offence cases without the need for formal prosecution.

Mr Finucane confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that he had accepted the resolution notice.

“I am of course very embarrassed and deeply sorry about this incident and I apologise unreservedly,” he said.

However, Mr Allister has now written to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards about the incident.

The letter states: “As you are aware the Code of Conduct states in section 4.1 that councillors ‘must act lawfully’.

“Section 4.2 reminds councillors that ‘you must not conduct yourself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your position as a councillor, or your council, into disrepute’.”

He added: “I contend that Councillor Finucane has manifestly failed to maintain the standards of the Code of Conduct and that the gravity of the offence is magnified by the fact that he was holding the post of Lord Mayor when it was committed.

“Accordingly I invite you to initiate an investigation into the matter.”