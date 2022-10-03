Belfast murder: 21 images from outside the social club where victim Sean Fox was murdered
The man who was murdered yesterday in west Belfast has been named locally as Sean Fox.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:26 pm
Two masked men shot the victim – named as Sean Fox – multiple times in the social club of Donegal Celtic Football Club in Suffolk Road. He has been associated with Jim Donegan, who was shot dead as he waited to pick up his son from school in 2018.
