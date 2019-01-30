Belfast murder victim’s family need answers, vigil told

The family of a murdered Belfast community worker need answers, a vigil in his memory has heard.

Ian Ogle, 45, died after being set upon by a group of men in Cluan Place, near a busy road in the east of the city, at around 9pm on Sunday.

Police have described the level of violence used against the father-of-two as “barbaric”.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in his memory on Wednesday evening, many carrying candles or balloons, filling the Albertbridge Road.

There was music from marching bands the East Belfast Protestant Boys, of which Mr Ogle had been a member, as well as the Gertrude Star Flute Band, before a moment of silence.

Ulster Unionist councillor and friend of the Ogle family Sonia Copeland addressed the vigil.

She paid tribute to Mr Ogle’s courage and devotion to his family, as well as describing him as a calming influence on the interface community where he lived.

Ms Copeland also said Mr Ogle’s family needed answers, and made a plea to “those with influence” to assist them.

She added there were “no calls for revenge”, instead “just a broken hearted family, from a broken hearted community, asking for justice”.

Speaking to the media, she described the large turnout of people for the vigil as “humbling”.

“That will give the family some comfort, that there are people out there who actually do care,” she said.

Ms Copeland also urged those responsible for the murder to hand themselves in to the police.

“I would urge the people involved to show themselves to the police and turn themselves in, eventually they will get caught, maybe not in the next few weeks, but they will get caught,” she added.

On Tuesday, Mr Ogle’s daughter Toni Johnston spoke out about her father’s murder.

She said he was praying with a local pastor when he was attacked.

Pastor Kevin Sambrook said he prayed with Mr Ogle as he died.

“I have had thoughts and replayed things in my head, but my main concern has been for the family, and of course the community because it has touched them the most,” he said.

“I have to believe I had the opportunity to pray with Ian before the attack took place and was praying with him as he was dying, and the Lord had it that way.”

Ms Johnston also questioned the terrorist group the Ulster Volunteer Force over why they were “protecting” the killers.

In a statement issued to the Irish News newspaper, the east Belfast UVF “wholeheartedly condemned” the murder.

It said: “Whoever did it did not do it in the name of loyalism or the UVF.”

However, Ms Johnston said that statement is an “insult”.

She said she is not blaming the organisation as a whole, but claimed those responsible were using the name of the UVF, and that the UVF had been protecting them.

Earlier, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly called for police to “do more” to tackle the UVF and armed gangs.

Speaking after a meeting with senior police officers, Mr Kelly said he had been told that the activities of the East Belfast UVF is “one of a number of priority investigations for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force”.

Dozens of floral tributes, along with Everton FC and Rangers FC flags and scarves, have been left at the railings close to where Mr Ogle was attacked.

Some of the messages expressed anger at the incident, while others spoke of heartbreak at the death of a man they described as a “true gentleman”.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested a 21-year-old man and a 49-year-old man on Wednesday.

They are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast city centre.