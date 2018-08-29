Belfast pair on attempted murder charges

Two men have been remanded into custody charged with an attempted murder in south Belfast.

Anthony Robin, 26, and Darren Reid, 33, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court following the reported stabbing of a man at St Jude’s Parade.

The alleged victim, Mark Bellringer, was said to have received a stab wound to his neck at residential premises in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Robin, from the Ormeau Road in Belfast, and Reid, of St Jude’s Parade, are jointly charged with attempting to murder Mr Bellringer.

The pair are also both accused of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence, and having class A MDMA drugs.

A detective told the court she could connect both men to the alleged offences.

Robin was refused bail amid concerns about potential further offences. He is due to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.

Reid’s lawyer indicated he was not seeking his release at this stage due to issues over the address.

A bail application is instead expected to be mounted on his behalf next week.