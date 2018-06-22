Belfast paramedic struck off for ‘sexual’ misconduct at boxing event

A Belfast paramedic has been struck off after his examinations of female boxers were found to be “not clinically justified” and “sexually motivated”.

At a hearing in Belfast last week, a Health & Care Professions tribunal panel ruled that asking the women to remove their bras for a pre-bout medical check in April 2016 was “outside the scope of practice” of a paramedic and constituted misconduct.

Paul Hardy, who was employed by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) at the time, was working in a private capacity at a local charity ‘white collar boxing’ event when the incidents took place.

Prior to the bouts taking place, as the ‘registrant’ he asked all female participants who had not had a medical examination carried out by their own GP to remove their upper clothing and bras so that he could conduct a chest examination.

Mr Hardy told the tribunal hearing that he wanted to establish the women did not have any piercings or implants that could pose an injury risk, or any “lumps, bumps or discharge” that would indicate previous injury.

He gave evidence that although it would have been more appropriate to simply ask if this was the case, the paramedic said participants in such events were notorious for not telling the truth.

Mr Hardy, who has an address in Belfast which has not been made public, also claimed he had requested, not instructed, anyone to remove their bra.

However, one of the female amateur boxers made an official complaint to the Health Care Professions Council (HCPC) which commenced an investigation.

She told the tribunal panel that although she felt “uncomfortable” during the examination, which lasted only a few minutes, the paramedic did not touch her at all. She said the examination of her chest took about one minute.

The location of the event has also been withheld by the HCPC.

Mr Hardy was not on NIAS duty on the night of the event and ceased to working for the ambulance service later the same year.

Under cross-examination, Mr Hardy said he had worked at up to six previous boxing event but this was the first time he had ever asked for bras to be removed by participants. He also denied claims that he was certifying participants as “fit to box” and could prevent their participation if they did not undergo a medical examination. He also said he had never previously faced any charges of a sexual nature in any area of his life.

A NIAS spokeswoman said: “Mr Paul Hardy was in employment with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service as a qualified paramedic until August 31, 2016. He has had no involvement with NIAS since that date.”

Mr Hardy has a right of appeal the decision to the High Court within 28 days, and the panel’s order will not come into effect until any appeal process is completed.