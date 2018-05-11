Belfast Presbyterian church back in service two years after arson attacks

A Presbyterian church that was badly damaged in a double arson attack two years ago will officially reopen later today.

Saintfield Road Presbyterian Church, in south Belfast, sustained significant damage after it was targeted by arsonists twice in the space of two days back in July 2016. The damage meant the main church building and halls were out of action for some time.

Members of the congregation gather outside the church after the arson attack in July 2016

The church will be officially reopened this evening in a special service of thanksgiving attended by the moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, local neighbouring churches, civic and community representatives.

The Rev Alistair Bill, minister of Saintfield Road Presbyterian, said: “After the church was attacked, we were inundated with messages of support from across the community and offers of practical help, so many in fact we couldn’t take them all up. We were really heartened to see that our congregation was seen as being at the heart of the local community.

“It has been a testing time and a time of renewal in many ways. Over the past 22 months we have been heartened on our journey by a piece of scripture found in Genesis 50 verse 20, where Joseph is saying to his brothers, ‘You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good…’

“What happened that July night was harmful, but it didn’t end in the destruction of our church and the scattering of God’s people.

Rev Alistair Bill thanked all those who had helped and supported the church since the attacks

“It was the start of a new journey, which is why we have called our service ‘Celebration on the Journey’ and I want to thank everyone who has helped us and supported us on that journey.”

The fire and soot damage required the main church building to be stripped back to its core.

“We decided to turn the inside of the church around 180 degrees, removing the balcony and making a fully accessible space that could be used for events by others within the community and not just for Sunday worship. We also put in a wider platform and upgraded the facilities, like our audio visual system,” Rev Bill added.

“Not only have we designed a new church building to the glory of God, but a place to be used more and by the community. Part of this process of looking to the future has also enabled us to see the need for a new member of staff to work with families in the area, something we are working towards.”

Presbyterian Moderator, Rt Rev Noble McNeely, said: “I specially look forward to being part of the reopening service of Saintfield Road Presbyterian.

“I like the theme for the service, ‘Celebration of the Journey’ as it highlights and focuses on the fact that the church has had to recover from a setback, but has journeyed forward through a challenging time and continues to travel forward in anticipation of what is ahead. As they and the community journey together I pray God’s richest blessing on them.”

As part of the celebrations, the church will hold a Community Fun Day tomorrow, from 11am to 3pm.