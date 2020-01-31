Belfast river crossings re-open following security alert

The Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Belfast and a nearby footbridge have both re-opened following closure last night (Thursday, 30th January) due to a security alert.

The alert was sparked after a number of suspicious items were discovered during dredging work being carried out in the river.

ATO attended the scene and examined the objects, which have been taken away for further forensic examination.

Detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit have launched an investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said: "While the objects will undergo further examination, we believe a significant munitions find has been uncovered."

Further details are expected to be released later today.