Belfast woman, 36, accused of having sword in public

A Belfast woman has been remanded in custody accused of having a sword in public.

Jenny Lee Lavery appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court in connection with an alleged incident at Laird Park on Monday.

The 36-year-old, of Glenluce Gardens, faces a charge of possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

A police officer said he could connect her to the alleged offence.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Defence solicitor Pat Kelly confirmed: “I’m instructed that she does not wish to apply for bail.”

Instead, District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Lavery in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.