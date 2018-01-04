Belfast woman jailed for attack on foreign national

An east Belfast woman who attacked a foreign national neighbour and threatened to kill her was jailed for three months on Thursday.

Julie Ann Craig, 38, also told the victim her windows were going to be damaged in an incident said to have been fuelled by hostility.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the woman targeted has since left Northern Ireland with her partner.

Craig, of Fashoda Street, pleaded guilty to threats to kill, common assault, threats to damage property and disorderly behaviour.

She was said to have assaulted the victim outside her home in the area on September 28 last year.

According to the prosecution Craig was known to the woman due to previous incidents between them.

“Threats were also made to the victim that her windows were going to be damaged and she was going to be killed,” a Crown lawyer said.

“The injured party later heard banging on her living room window and looked out to see the defendant and other persons outside.”

Her partner filmed the incident on his mobile phone, providing footage to police who then arrested Craig.

The prosecutor added: “This is a matter aggravated by hostility.”

Defence counsel Mark Farrell confirmed the complainants, whose nationalities were not disclosed, have since left the jurisdiction.

Asked if they were driven out because of the incident, the barrister replied: “No, I don’t think it’s that.

“There’s nothing else ongoing, this seems to have been a neighbourhood dispute.

“It has arisen for some innocuous reason and it got out of hand.”

But after studying reports, District Judge Nigel Broderick ruled that Craig should be imprisoned due to the hostility involved.

He told her: “This is an aggravating feature and you have a generally poor record, with previous convictions for assault and disorderly behaviour.”

As the three-month jail sentence was imposed a gasp could be heard from people in the public gallery to support Craig.

Mr Broderick agreed to release her on bail pending an appeal against his sentence.