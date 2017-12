A 54-year-old woman has been convicted for claiming over £11k in benefits she was not entitled to.

Joyce Hunter of Graymount Parade, Newtownabbey claimed Income Support, Employment and Support Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £11,048 while failing to declare capital. She was given a two-month prison sentence suspended for one year.

She must also repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.