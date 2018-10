A woman was convicted at Belfast Crown Court today for claiming over £10,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Kerry Leonard (41) of Rodney Drive, Belfast claimed Employment Support Allowance totalling £10,171 while failing to declare an income.

Ms Leonard was given a probation order for one year. She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.