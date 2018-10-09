Benefit fraud: Woman, 42, convicted in Belfast

A woman has been convicted at Belfast Crown Court for claiming over £145,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Pauline Donaghy (42) of Ballysillan Road, Belfast claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £145,326 while failing to declare living together with a partner. Ms Donaghy was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.